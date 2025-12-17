Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Silver price crosses record Rs 2 lakh/kg level in Delhi markets

The white metal traded at Rs 2,05,800 per kg on Wednesday, against the previous closing level of Rs 1,98,500 per kilogram.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 11:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 11:36 IST
Business NewsDelhisilverMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us