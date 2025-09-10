<p>Equity benchmarks are set to open higher on Wednesday, extending their multi-session winning run fuelled by recent tax cuts, while rising bets for US rate cuts and hopes of progress in trade talks with Washington lifted sentiment.</p><p>Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,027 points as of 08:07 am IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open above Tuesday's close of 24,868.6.</p><p>The index has gained about 1.2 per cent in the last five sessions, and is trading about 5.4 per cent below the record high hit on September 27, 2024.</p>.Trump’s 50% tariff on India won’t last long: CNH CEO.<p>Geopolitical risks, however, resurfaced after US President Donald Trump urged European Union officials to impose 100 per cent tariffs on China and India as part of a strategy to pressure Russia, according to a US official and an EU diplomat.</p><p>But, Trump also indicated that the US could boost trade with India, citing ongoing discussions to reduce barriers.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is looking forward to speaking with Trump, and that the two countries were working to conclude the trade negotiations at the earliest.</p><p>On the flows front, foreign portfolio investors turned buyers in India with net inflows of 20.50 billion rupees on Tuesday, per provisional data.</p><p>Domestic institutional investors extended their buying streak to an 11th consecutive session.</p><p>IT stocks, where FPIs hold relatively larger stakes outside financials, rose 2.8 per cent on Tuesday, led by a 5 per cent jump in Infosys after the company said it would consider a share buyback on September 11.</p>