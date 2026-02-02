<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stock-market">Stock market</a> benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday driven by value-buying in blue-chip firms, after facing massive drubbing on the Budget day.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 302 points to 81,024.94 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 59.25 points to 24,884.70.</p><p>From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Bharat Electronics, Eternal, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers.</p><p>Trent, Titan, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.</p>.<p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced measures to boost manufacturing, offered long-term tax incentives for global data centres, and support for agriculture and tourism as she unveiled a Rs 53.5 lakh crore Union Budget for 2026-27, seen as a long-term blueprint for sustaining growth amid rising global risks.</p><p>Shunning populist measures despite five key states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, heading to polls, the Budget signalled continued fiscal consolidation and infrastructure spending.</p><p>But a hike in securities transaction tax on equity derivatives rattled equity markets, with key indices plunging as much as 2 per cent in the special Budget-day trading session, before recovering some ground.</p><p>On Sunday, the BSE benchmark ended at 80,722.94, down 1,546.84 points or 1.88 per cent. The Nifty tanked 495.20 points or 1.96 per cent to settle at 24,825.45.</p><p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 588.34 crore on Sunday, according to exchange data.</p><p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled over 4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also trading lower.</p><p>US markets ended lower on Friday.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tanked 4.14 per cent to USD 66.45 per barrel.</p>