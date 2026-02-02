Menu
Stock markets bounce back in early trade after sharp decline on Budget day

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 302 points to 81,024.94 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 59.25 points to 24,884.70.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 04:26 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 04:26 IST
