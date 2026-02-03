Menu
Stock markets cheer India-US trade deal: Sensex, Nifty surge 2.5%

The 50-share NSE Nifty zoomed 639.15 points or 2.55 per cent to settle at 25,727.55. During the day, it surged 1,252.8 points or 4.99 per cent to 26,341.20.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 11:22 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 11:22 IST
