Stock markets continue to trade lower after RBI pauses rate cuts; IT firms drop

Extending its previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex further edged lower by 368.37 points to 82,945.56 in morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 146.7 points to 25,496.10.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 06:31 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 06:31 IST
