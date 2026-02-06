Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Reserve Bank of India MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%; GDP forecast revised to 7.4% for FY27

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra says it has been decided to maintain a neutral stance
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 05:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Repo rate unchanged 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

GDP outlook 

Inflation 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Big announcements for banks, customers 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 04:48 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBIrepo rateSanjay Malhotra

Follow us on :

Follow Us