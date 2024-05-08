Stock markets edge down on selling in banking & IT shares, weak global cues

"Investors traded with caution due to lack of fresh positive triggers and ended on a flat note with a slightly negative bias amid selective profit-taking in banking and IT stocks. Firm European market cues also failed to fuel optimism, as no stoppage in foreign fund outflows and no major surprises in the ongoing earnings season prompted investors to stay guarded. Also, with election season on, no one wants to place longish bets," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.