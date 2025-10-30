Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets fall in early trade as fresh foreign fund outflows hurt sentiment

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 297.96 points to 84,699.17 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 90.05 points to 25,963.85.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 04:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 04:59 IST
Business NewsIndiaStock marketSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us