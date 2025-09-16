Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets rebound as US, India begin trade talks; Sensex jumps 595 pts

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 594.95 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 82,380.69. During the day, it surged 657.74 points or 0.80 per cent to 82,443.48.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 10:49 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us