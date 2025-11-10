Menu
'Help Us Breathe': Hundreds gather at India Gate over toxic air in Delhi

Hundreds of Delhiites gathered at India Gate and staged a protest against the worsening air quality in the national capital on November 9. The protesters, many of them mothers accompanied by children, said they had gathered to demand urgent government action to ensure clean air. Meanwhile, police detained the protesters as they gathered without permission. According to an officer, the action was taken "to maintain law and order and ensure there is no obstruction in security arrangements." DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla confirmed the detentions were "preventive in nature".
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 05:43 IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

Published 10 November 2025, 05:43 IST
