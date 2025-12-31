Menu
Stock markets rebound in early trade

After five days of decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 254.38 points to 84,929.46 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 89.15 points to 26,028 after four days of decline.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 07:24 IST
