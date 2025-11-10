Menu
Stock markets snap 3-day decline on buying in IT stocks; Sensex jumps 319 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark climbed 319.07 points, or 0.38%, to close at 83,535.35. In the intraday session, the index rallied 538.21 points, or 0.64%, to hit a high of 83,754.49.
