Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Terror module unearthed, Jammu & Kashmir Police arrests seven

The operation was carried out jointly by Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir Police and 2,900 kg of IED-making material was recovered besides other arms and ammunition.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 09:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 09:44 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerrorism

Follow us on :

Follow Us