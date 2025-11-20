Menu
Stock markets surge for 2nd day on firm global trends, fresh foreign fund inflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 446.21 points or 0.52% to settle at 85,632.68. During the day, it surged 615.23 points or 0.72% to hit a 52-week high of 85,801.70.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 10:45 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 10:45 IST
