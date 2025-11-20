Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress slams PM Modi and EAM over Pakistan's 'military success' US Commission report

The US report said China's role in the May 7-10 clash between Pakistan's and India's militaries drew global attention as Pakistan's military relied upon Chinese weaponry and reportedly leveraged Chinese intelligence.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 12:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 12:34 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMinistry of External AffairsJairam Ramesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us