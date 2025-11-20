Congress slams PM Modi and EAM over Pakistan's 'military success' US Commission report
The US report said China's role in the May 7-10 clash between Pakistan's and India's militaries drew global attention as Pakistan's military relied upon Chinese weaponry and reportedly leveraged Chinese intelligence.
The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has just submitted its annual report to the US Congress. The Commission set up jointly by the US Senate and House of Representatives has twelve independent members.