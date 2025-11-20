<p>Chamarajanagar: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Thursday said that the reports of a 'November revolution' was a media creation. </p><p>"My position has been strong from the beginning and will continue to remain so in the future. After completing the five year tenure, Congress will come to power again in 2028," the Chief Minister said.</p><p>He was speaking to media persons at the helipad during his visit to Chamarajanagar, on Thursday.</p><p>Congress has a five-year mandate, his position remains strong and the government is committed to fulfilling its five guarantees, he asserted.</p>.Will institute five green awards to recognise environmentalists: CM Siddaramaiah.<p><strong>Cabinet reshuffle</strong></p><p>On the ongoing debate on whether Siddaramaiah will continue as the CM for five-year tenure, the CM said it was an unnecessary discussion. After it was indicated that the cabinet could be reshuffled after two and a half years, the issue of changing the Chief Minister has come to the fore. </p><p>The party high command should take a decision on the Cabinet reshuffle. There are a total of 34 ministerial positions, of which two are vacant. The vacant posts would be filled during the Cabinet reshuffle, he said.</p><p>To a query, whether Siddaramaiah will lead the elections in 2028, he said, "A suitable decision would be taken in this regard in future. I will present the budget, until the people want me to do so."</p>.Four adult tigers, 11 cubs rescued in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar districts in a month.<p><strong>Congress will come to power in 2028</strong></p><p>When asked about the former MP D K Suresh's statements on D K Shivakumar becoming the CM, Siddaramaiah said that he will not react to such statements. The people have mandated the Congress party and it will complete five years. Honest efforts will be made to fulfill all the promises given in the poll manifesto, he added.</p><p><strong>Superstition</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it is a superstition to believe that coming to Chamarajanagara results in losing power. "As I do not believe in superstitions I visit Chamarajanagar. I see all the districts of the state equally and visit each district. I come here to dispel the ignorance, that one loses power when visiting Chamarajanagar district," he said.</p>.'Will present my 17th budget': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah signals continuity, puts leadership change buzz to rest.<p><strong>Dacoity</strong></p><p>On <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> bank dacoity, he said there are clues and the police have found the car used for the dacoity. The accused will be arrested soon, he said.</p><p>To a query on the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, details were sought about the excessive rainfall in the state, which has caused damage and relief requested. We have also explained about the sugarcane growers problem and discussions held with farmers and factory owners, he said.</p>