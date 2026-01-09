<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure for the fifth straight session on Friday, falling nearly 1 per cent, as investors turned cautious due to growing concerns over potential US tariff hikes amid lingering geopolitical worries.</p><p>The relentless foreign capital flight from Indian markets also affected the market sentiment, traders said.</p><p>After a brief rebound in early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex failed to carry forward the momentum and tumbled 604.72 points, or 0.72 per cent, to sink below the 84,000-level and settle at 83,576.24. During the day, it dropped 778.68 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 83,402.28.</p><p>The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 193.55 points or 0.75 per cent to 25,683.30.</p>.India’s GDP growth may fall to 6.6% in 2026: UN report.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance were among the biggest laggards.</p><p>However, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Bharat Electronics and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.</p><p>On Thursday, the Sensex fell 780.18 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 84,180.96. The Nifty tumbled 263.90 points or 1.01 per cent to 25,876.85.</p><p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,367.12 crore on Thursday, and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,701.17 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>"Domestic risk-off sentiment has intensified amid uncertainty surrounding US-India tariff negotiations and escalating geopolitical tensions," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p><p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher.</p><p>Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory. US markets ended on a mixed note on Thursday.</p><p>"Indian equity markets remained under sustained pressure throughout the week, weighed down by elevated global trade uncertainty following renewed tariff-related remarks from US President Donald Trump," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.18 per cent to USD 62.10 per barrel.</p>