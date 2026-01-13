Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia launches year's most concentrated barrage on Ukraine's two largest cities: Report

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said the capital came under a short but intense attack from missiles.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 05:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 05:55 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaRussia war

Follow us on :

Follow Us