What is cashless claims settlement in motor insurance?

The process: It is always ideal to inform the insurance company about the damage or the accident, as their officials can guide you to their nearest network garage where you can enjoy hassle-free claims experience. You can intimate the insurer through their app or toll-free number. You can then drive or tow your car to the nearest network garage depending on the condition of the vehicle. Many insurance companies help you tow your vehicle too, subject to certain charges or coverages as per the policy terms. An appointed surveyor will visit the garage, as per a fixed time, will inspect the vehicle and will make a preliminary assessment of the cost of repair. Post which the repair work will commence.