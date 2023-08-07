When and why portfolio reviews are necessary

It is recommended to have an annual portfolio review, either by calendar year or financial year. The annual review will give an idea on how much of goals have been met, underperformance issues in schemes and if changes need to be made like in the case above. Additional investments from income raises and bonuses can also be planned in the portfolio review. The review can also be used to realign goals and their values to changing lifestyle needs and aspirations. For example, increasing the value of education goal keeping in mind foreign education costs.