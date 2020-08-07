Microsoft may invest about $100 million in ShareChat: Report

Technology giant Microsoft is in talks with Indian-origin ShareChat for an investment of $100 million, according to a report by Mint quoting sources.
If the deal comes to fruition, Microsoft investment will be about a third of what ShareChat is looking to raise in the latest funding round, as per the report.
However, the content sharing platform is likely to raise funds from existing investors before proceeding to new ones. The deal, if ShareChat proceeds, will take a couple of months to close as talks are still at an early stage, sources told the publication.
The news of Microsoft’s dealings with ShareChat comes at a time when the company is in negotiations to purchase popular video-sharing application TikTok in the US.
ShareChat had launched its own video sharing platform, named Moj, a day after the Centre banned 59 Chinese applications.
What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here
TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears
The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus
Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage
World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years
What we know so far about Covid-19 and children
The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19
Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found