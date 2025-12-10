Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

MIF showcases humanoid robots at Excon Bengaluru

The five-day event being held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre will conclude on December 13.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 10:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 10:06 IST
CIIbusinessconfederation of indian industryConfederation of Indian Industry (CII)Confederation of Indian Industries

Follow us on :

Follow Us