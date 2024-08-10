Mobile phones priced Rs 10,000-20,000 dominate Indian smartphone market: Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor

"...earlier the phones which were priced under Rs 10,000 used to dominate the market in India, and it was around 35 per cent to 40 per cent. Now, the major market has gone to the mobile phones priced in the range Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 now, which is close to 43 per cent," Kapoor told PTI.

He attributed the new trend to users' preference towards upgraded features and the latest technology.

"We are also seeing that after the advent of the 5G technology, everybody wants a 5G phone. The demand for 5G technology has gone up. Right now 5G phones start at Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,000," Kapoor said.

About his company's performance in the local market, the Infinix India CEO said, "Uttar Pradesh is one of the biggest markets for us both online and offline, and the response has been phenomenal for us as a brand." He said the company has been trying to create "breakthrough products and premium features at more affordable segments, and that's what we are known as a brand".