Most Indian employees & employers comfortable with hybrid work scene: Survey

Bengaluru: Even as many companies, particularly in the IT sector, are calling their employees back to office, a survey by Unispace, a workplace design company, found 98 per cent of Indian employers and 97 per cent employees in India are more comfortable with a hybrid work arrangement.
This marks a striking difference from their disposition last year when data showed that Indian employees has grown so fond of the work-from-home facility that some were even willing to take a pay cut to continue on that mode. In fact, 31 per cent indicated that they’d already done so.
Unispace’s report also found incentives such as paid or subsidised travel, free drinks and snacks and access to training for development programmes could motivate Indian employees to work from office.
Other factors that draw employees to the office include access to technology infrastructure, availability of designated wellbeing zones and hygiene.
“There’s been a noticeable change this year where employees are actively seeking workplaces that enable individual focus,” said Swatasiddha Majumdar, Principal, Strategy at Unispace India.
Only 48 per cent of Indian employers offer flexible start times at the moment, suggesting a large room for improvement in strategies related to employee engagement and retention, the report highlighted.
The survey sought responses from 8,000 employees and 2,700 business leaders in companies (with 50+ employees) from 13 countries worldwide —including 500 employees and 250 employers in India.
Published 27 September 2024, 03:33 IST