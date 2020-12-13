MSP Capital acquire minority stake in Mclaren F1 team

MSP Capital acquire 15% stake in Mclaren F1 team; inject 185 million pounds

The deal, for an initial 15% holding that will rise to a maximum 33% by the end of 2022, will value the British racing outfit at 560 million pounds

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 13 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 15:45 ist
Bahrain's Mumtalakat holding company is the majority shareholder in McLaren Group. Credit: Reuters

US-based investment group MSP Sports Capital are taking a significant minority stake in the McLaren Formula One team, McLaren Racing said in a statement on Sunday.

The deal, for an initial 15% holding that will rise to a maximum 33% by the end of 2022, will value the British racing outfit at 560 million pounds ($740.49 million), it added.

Under the deal, MSP will put 185 million pounds into McLaren Racing over a two-year period.

The consortium members include The Najafi Companies, a private investment firm, and UBS O'Connor, a hedge fund subsidiary of Swiss investment banking firm UBS.

Jahm Najafi will become a vice-chairman of McLaren Racing, while Jeff Moorad of MSP and Rodrigo Trelles Zabala of UBS O'Connor will join the McLaren Racing board.

Bahrain's Mumtalakat holding company is the majority shareholder in McLaren Group. The Woking-based outfit have won the F1 constructors' championship eight times.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

McLaren
Formula 1
motorsport
Bahrain
UBS

What's Brewing

Sri Lanka posts highest elephant deaths in the world

Sri Lanka posts highest elephant deaths in the world

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Ukraine seeks UNESCO 'Heritage Site' tag for Chernobyl

Ukraine seeks UNESCO 'Heritage Site' tag for Chernobyl

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

No respite as Australia braces for floods after fires

No respite as Australia braces for floods after fires

DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money

DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money

Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?

Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?

3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer

3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer

Do you want to build a monolith?

Do you want to build a monolith?

Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all

Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all

 