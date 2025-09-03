<p>India's Reliance Industries , led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is set to raise approximately 180 billion rupees ($2.06 billion) through asset-backed securities, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.</p>.<p>The securities will be issued by a trust and backed by a pool of loans tied to the conglomerate's infrastructure and telecommunications divisions, with a maturity period of three to five years, the report said.</p>.<p>Barclays Plc is arranging the transaction, which is expected to be completed by mid-September, the report added.</p>.Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms erode by Rs 2.24 lakh cr; Reliance, HDFC Bank biggest laggards.<p>Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Reliance did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours, while Barclays declined to comment.</p>.<p>Reliance, operator of the world's largest refining complex\nin the western state Gujarat, is India's leading buyer of\nRussian oil, a trade that has drawn scrutiny from Washington\nfollowing U.S. tariffs imposed on some Russian energy imports.</p>