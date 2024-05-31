Mumbai's vertical boom: MMR to see 34% growth in skyscrapers with 40+ floors over next six years

Mumbai: India's financial capital of Mumbai and its suburbs are witnessing a never-seen-before vertical boom, with over 150 new highrises and skyscrapers coming up.

According to ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt Ltd, the land-scare Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will see a 34 per cent growth in skyscrapers with over 40 floors over the next six years (2024-2030).

The MMR comprises the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, as well as parts of the neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

While other cities have lately shown a trend reversal, especially post-Covid-19, MMR's affinity for skyscrapers shows no signs of slowing down.

The region currently has 361 high-rise towers of over 40 floors each. Of these, 154 have already been completed and over 207 are scheduled to be completed between 2024 and 2030.

“Skyscrapers are synonymous with Mumbai’s real estate landscape, and increasingly define it. Apart from its extreme shortage of developable land, the city's towering urban aesthetic has become an apt symbol of its economic might. Between 2019 and 2023, 154 high-rises with 40+ floors hit the MMR market; between 2024 and 2030, 207 more will be completed. These projects have already been launched across the region,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group.