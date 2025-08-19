Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi meets Chinese minister Wang Yi, says relations between 2 nations made 'steady progress'

The prime minister also referred to his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a multilateral event in the Russian city of Kazan in October last year.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 15:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 15:35 IST
India NewsChinaNarendra ModiIndia-China relations

Follow us on :

Follow Us