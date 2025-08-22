<p>Mumbai: The mutual funds have democratised access to markets, turning disciplined savings into a powerful engine of wealth creation for millions, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said on Friday. </p><p>“The journey ahead is about expanding this reach even further, especially to new geographies and first-time investors, while continuing to uphold the highest standards of transparency and investor protection. Our true measure of success will not be assets under management alone, but the trust under management, which remains the soul of this industry,” he said at the 30th foundation day celebrations of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).</p><p>“India’s growth journey requires strong and well-informed retail participation, and mutual funds can play a transformative role in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Through innovation, collaboration, and an unwavering focus on investor trust, AMFI will continue to drive financial inclusion at scale and nurture a stronger savings culture across the country,” said Navneet Munot, Chairman, AMFI.</p><p>“For over three decades, AMFI has been dedicated to making mutual funds accessible to every Indian household. As we celebrate this milestone, our focus is on the future — deepening financial literacy, expanding distribution networks, and empowering individuals to become informed investors,” pointed out Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI.</p><p>To commemorate the milestone, a special commemorative postal cover with AMFI cancellation was released.</p><p>The celebrations also featured the signing of an MoU with the Department of Posts to train one lakh postmen across India, enabling them to distribute mutual funds and extend financial access to even the most remote regions.</p><p>To mark the initiative, the SEBI chief released a coffee table book featuring select essays, showcasing the voices, ideas, and aspirations of India’s next generation of investors.</p><p>Reinforcing its commitment to financial literacy, AMFI announced strategic collaborations with leading educational institutions including IIM Bodh Gaya (Bihar), IIM Shillong (Meghalaya), IIM Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and XIM University Bhubaneswar (Odisha). These partnerships aim to leverage academic expertise and institutional networks to spread financial literacy and carry the message of financial empowerment to every corner of the country.</p><p>Another key highlight was the launch of AMFI’s White Paper on Retirement, offering a comprehensive perspective on strengthening India’s pension ecosystem. Recognising that a significant portion of India’s workforce remains outside formal retirement savings, the paper calls for coordinated action by regulators, policymakers, industry participants, and investors to encourage early and consistent long-term savings, ensuring financial security and dignity in retirement.</p><p>One of the highlights of the day was the felicitation of winners of the inaugural Bharat Nivesh Young Minds Essay Competition, an initiative aimed at nurturing financial awareness among the youth. The nationwide competition received an overwhelming response from more than 5 lakh students across 2,500 schools, with participants from Grades 8–12 writing on the theme “Importance of Financial Literacy for a Viksit Bharat.” After a rigorous evaluation process, 80 students were declared winners for their outstanding essays, while 1,000 students were recognised with consolation prizes. </p>