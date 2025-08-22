Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Minor boy held for 10-year-old girl's murder in Kukatpally

Police sources said that the accused, a 14-year-old Class 10 student who lived in the neighbouring building, was taken into custody and has confessed to the crime.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 16:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 16:27 IST
India NewsHyderabadCrimeAndhra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us