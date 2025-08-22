<p>Hyderabad: Hyderabad police cracked the murder mystery of 10-year-old girl in Kukatpally on Friday, four days after the brutal killing that shocked the city. </p><p>Police sources said that the accused, a 14-year-old Class 10 student who lived in the neighbouring building, was taken into custody and has confessed to the crime.</p><p>The murder occurred on August 18 in Kukatpally's Sangeeth Nagar area when the girl was alone at home due to school holiday on that day. The minor boy had planned to steal money from her house when no one was around, but his scheme turned deadly when the girl discovered him in the act.</p>.Rape not gendered: Delhi court shatters myth of 'only girls are victims', jails man for assaulting minor boy.<p>According to police, the boy sneaked into Sahasra's house with the intention of theft. When the girl noticed him and tried to stop him by grabbing his shirt, the boy became enraged and stabbed her multiple times, leading to her death. In a shocking revelation, police found that the accused had pre-planned the crime by writing detailed instructions on paper.</p><p>The case remained unsolved for several days until a crucial witness came forward. A software engineer living in the same neighbourhood who was working from home on the day of the murder observed the boy acting suspiciously hiding and placing something on a nearby terrace. When this information was reported to police, they immediately detained the boy from the adjacent building.</p><p>The post-mortem report revealed that the girl had suffered up to 20 knife wounds across her body, with 10 concentrated on her neck alone. The preliminary medical examination indicated the murder occurred between 9:30 and 10:30 AM on August 18.</p><p>Police recovered evidence from the accused's residence, including the murder weapon a knife, blood-stained clothes, and the written plan detailing how he intended to carry out the theft. Police are now investigating how the minor obtained the knife used in the crime.</p><p>The victim's father found out about the murder when he returned home at 12:30 PM to collect a lunchbox for their son who was at school. Finding the door locked from outside, he opened it to find his daughter's lifeless body on her bed. The girl, a Class 6 student, was found with multiple stab wounds.</p><p>Both parents had been at work when the incident occurred. The father works at a local mechanic shop, while the mother serves as a lab technician at a private hospital.</p><p>The victim's family originally hailed from Muktakasaram village in Munipalli mandal, Sangareddy district, but had been residing in Kukatpally for five years. Besides the girl, the couple has a son who attends a nearby school.</p>