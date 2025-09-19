<p>Bengaluru: NatWest Group India, which provides services and solutions to 20 million banking customers globally, has opened its new office at Bagmane Constellation Business Park. </p><p>The new office, spanning over 370,000 square feet across 11 floors, is a modern, future-ready workspace designed to foster collaboration and support the development of skills and talent in areas such as AI, data, and engineering, the company stated.</p>.NatWest CEO Alison Rose resigns after admitting to 'serious error' in Farage row.<p>It reinforces Bengaluru as one of NatWest’s most important hubs for technology and operations, complementing its strong presence in Chennai and Gurugram, it added.<br> <br>Scott Marcar, Group Chief Information Officer, NatWest Group, said, “Technology is playing a vital role in helping us to be a trusted partner to our customers as we deliver better digital experiences whilst improving how we work. Bengaluru is home to a dynamic tech industry and a highly skilled workforce, and this represents an important milestone as we continue to strengthen our global capabilities. The opening of our new office reinforces our commitment to meeting our customers’ changing needs through digital transformation, innovation, and operational excellence, with our teams in India continuing to drive innovation across areas such as platform engineering, operations, data and AI.”<br><br>Ruchika Panesar, Country Head - India and Chief Digital and Information Officer, Group COO functions, NatWest Group, said, “Our technology transformation is no longer about scale alone. It’s about intelligence, resilience, and impact. With AI reshaping how we build, secure, and operate platforms, technology skills such as engineering have become a strategic enabler across the Group.</p>