<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that the suspects in the Rs 7.11 crore robbery in Bengaluru had changed their vehicles post the heist. </p><p>Briefing reporters in Bengaluru, he said that the investigators are following strong leads and the suspects will be arrested. </p><p>"It is yet to be clear which vehicle was used by them during the escape. It was verified that they had changed the vehicles and moved the money. Investigations are on to ascertain if this vehicle has left the state. One vehicle (Toyota Innova) they used in the heist contained the registration number belonging to a Maruti Suzuki Swift," Parameshwara said. </p> .Transfer agency staffer shot dead, another badly injured in ATM cash van robbery.<p>"Officials are scouring CCTVs of the entire city. It is also being verified whether the suspects were from Karnataka or outside. The investigation is in progress," he added. </p><p>On the afternoon of November 19, the suspects posing as RBI officials had intercepted the CMS cash van near Jayanagar and robbed it subsequently at the Dairy Circle flyover by allegedly holding the driver at gunpoint. </p><p>Sources told <em>DH</em> that apart from the Innova, police suspect at least two other vehicles — a Maruti Suzuki Zen and a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R — were used in the "well-planned" heist. </p><p>"One of these vehicles could be the getaway car used to escape. The suspects were last seen crossing the Hosakote toll," the sources said.</p>