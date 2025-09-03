Menu
Next-gen reforms in mind, GST Council to meet on Sept 3

The Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is widely expected to scrap 12% and 28% GST slabs and consolidate the items in them with lower rates of 5% and 18%.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 23:41 IST
