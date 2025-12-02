NHAI, Reliance Jio sign MoU for mobile safety alert system for road users

<p>New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday said that it has signed an MoU with Reliance Jio for mobile based safety alert system across national highways that will warn road users about accident-prone stretches, stray-cattle zones, fog-affected areas and emergency diversions.</p><p>Alerts will be sent through SMS, WhatsApp and high-priority calls to road users, the NHAI said in a statement. </p><p>The initiative aims to strengthen road-safety by providing timely information to national highway users, enabling them to adjust speed and driving behaviour well in advance. The system will be integrated in a phased manner with the NHAI’s digital platforms, including ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile application and emergency helpline number 1033.</p>.NHAI's cost of toll collection down by over Rs 2,000 crore in FY 25.<p>"The automated system will work for all Jio mobile users on or near the national highways and will provide early warning to national highway commuters before they enter a hazardous zone. The solution will use existing telecom towers and can be deployed quickly, without additional roadside hardware. This strategic partnership shall leverage Jio's digital infrastructure – serving over 500 million subscribers in the country," the statement said. </p><p>The initial pilot deployment of the initiative will support risk-zone identification and alert thresholds under few regional offices in the NHAI. The initiative will fully comply with all applicable regulatory provisions and data-protection requirements.</p><p>The NHAI will take similar exercise with other telecom service providers also. By combining robust digital infrastructure with real-time communication tools, the initiative will help to significantly enhance commuter awareness and reduce preventable road incidents, the statement added. </p>