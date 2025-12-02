Menu
NHAI, Reliance Jio sign MoU for mobile safety alert system for road users

The NHAI said that alerts will be sent through SMS, WhatsApp and high-priority calls to road users.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 17:14 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 17:14 IST
