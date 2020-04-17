NHPC conducts e-reverse auction for 2,000 MW grid

NHPC conducts e-reverse auction for 2,000 MW grid connected solar project

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2020, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 18:48 ist

State-owned hydropower major NHPC on Friday said it conducted an e-reverse auction for a 2,000 mega watt (MW) grid-connected solar project.  

"NHPC conducted the e-reverse auction on April 16, 2020 for the 2,000 MW grid-connected solar PV project to be set up anywhere in India in presence of NHPC CMD A K Singh and NHPC Director (Technical) Y K Chaubey," the company said in a statement.          

The e-reverse auction (e-RA), NHPC said, was conducted amongst seven bidders with an aggregate capacity of 3,140 MW.          

"Against the total allocated capacity of 2,000 MW, lowest e-RA tariff of Rs 2.55/- unit to Rs 2.56/- unit was achieved against the initial quoted tariff of Rs 2.71/- unit to Rs 2.78/ unit," the company said without divulging further details.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Solar power
NHPC
hydropower project
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 