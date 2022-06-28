Nissan suspends production in Russia for first half of fiscal year

Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd has decided to suspend production in Russia for the first half of this fiscal year that began on April 1, Chief Executive Makoto Uchida was quoted as saying at the automaker's annual general meeting on Tuesday.
Nissan has already suspended exports of vehicles to Russia as well as production there after conflict with Ukraine raised logistics risk.
