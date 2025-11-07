Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | At 64.66%, Bihar phase 1 poll turnout highest-ever

An EC official said Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi kept a close watch on the polling through live-webcasting which has been ensured in 100% of the polling stations for the first time.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 20:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 20:57 IST
Bihar NewsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us