'No structural change at Tata Group on anvil'

No structural change at Tata Group on anvil, says N Chandrasekaran

Chandrasekaran said any such decisions are taken by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the board

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2021, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 18:54 ist
The statement came in relation to a Bloomberg report that said Tata Sons was considering a "historic revamp of its leadership structure". Credit: PTI Photo

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said there are no leadership structural changes on the anvil at the holding company of the $106 billion salt-to-software conglomerate.

Ratan Tata, the octogenarian chairman of Tata Trusts that have controlling stake in Tata Sons, separately said he was extremely disappointed over reports speculating a major revamp in the leadership structure at the group.

"I would like to state that no leadership structural changes are on the anvil," Chandrasekaran said in a brief statement.

The statement came in relation to a Bloomberg report that said Tata Sons was considering a "historic revamp of its leadership structure by creating a chief executive officer's role to help improve corporate governance."

The CEO position, it said, was to be created below the current position of chairman, to "guide the sprawling businesses of the 153-year-old Tata empire."

Chandrasekaran said any such decisions are taken by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the board.

"Any such decision, if relevant, are taken by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee," he said. "We are extremely disappointed with such stories that create disruption to regular operations."

In a separate statement, Ratan Tata said "such speculation can only serve to cause disruption amongst a team that has been operating smoothly with impressive growth in market value."

"I am extremely disappointed with the recent media reports regarding a major revamp in the Tata groups organisation framework through a speculative company-wise restructure with me seen to be critical to implementing this change," he said. 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Natarajan Chandrasekaran
Tata Sons
Business News

What's Brewing

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

 