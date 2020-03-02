Govt allows airlines to provide in-flight Wi-Fi service

Now you can stream on air as well: Govt allows airlines to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 02 2020, 15:21pm ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2020, 15:21pm ist
Representative Image

 The central government on Monday permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to passengers, according to an official notification.

"The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode," the notification stated.

While taking the delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Everett on last Friday, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had told reporters that it would be the first plane in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Vistara 
internet connection
wifi
Comments (+)
 