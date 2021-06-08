Nvidia asks Chinese regulators to approve Arm deal

Nvidia asks Chinese regulators to approve $40 billion Arm deal

Nvidia said last month it expects to close the Arm acquisition by March 2022

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 08 2021, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 10:55 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

Nvidia Corp has submitted an application to Chinese competition regulators to review a $40 billion takeover of UK chip designer Arm, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The application was made in recent weeks and sets in motion a period of scrutiny that could take up to 18 months, according to Chinese antitrust lawyers, the report added.

Nvidia said last month it expects to close the Arm acquisition by March 2022, after having struck a deal with Japan's SoftBank Group in September 2020.

In February, Bloomberg News reported that the US Federal Trade Commission had opened an in-depth probe into Nvidia's agreement to buy Arm.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nvidia
Arm
China

What's Brewing

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

DH Toon | PM's new vaccine policy 6 months too late?

DH Toon | PM's new vaccine policy 6 months too late?

Top takeaways from Apple's Developer's Conference

Top takeaways from Apple's Developer's Conference

CO2 in air at the highest level since measurement began

CO2 in air at the highest level since measurement began

DH Deciphers | Covishield vs Covaxin — Which is better?

DH Deciphers | Covishield vs Covaxin — Which is better?

 