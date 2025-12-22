<p>Hubballi/Kalaburagi: Defending the Centre’s move to replace Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the new scheme was more transparent and effective and would eliminate corruption.</p>.<p>Joshi told reporters here on Sunday that the Congress had been spreading lies about the Bill (which has now become a law) and misleading people. </p>.<p>President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave assent to VB-G RAM G Bill. The Act enhances statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days per year for rural households. </p>.Congress has become synonymous with corruption: Pralhad Joshi.<p>Joshi said the new bill (Act) increases guaranteed wage employment for unskilled labourers from 100 to 125 days a year and allows labourers to work in fields in peak agriculture season. “It has stronger accountability and robust transparency mechanisms, reducing leakages and misuse of funds,” he said.</p>.<p>Real-time digital tracking, geotagged assets and direct benefit transfers have been included, Joshi said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The MGNREGA failed to create durable assets and was marred by corruption. I had exposed a scam under it in Dharwad district and had written to CM Siddaramaiah, but no action was taken. Under the new Act, there is no scope for corruption,” he said.</p>