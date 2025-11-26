Menu
New labour code may reduce take-home salary: Analysts

“The take-home salary may reduce as the retirement benefits will increase along with wage as the code mandated that basic salary will be at least 50% of CTC,” SBI Research said in a note on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 23:21 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 23:21 IST
