Salary-linked SIPs: A smart way to plan for life goals

What is a salary linked SIP and why is it crucial?

A salary-linked SIP lets individuals set aside a fixed part of their salary into an investment plan before they utilise their salary for expenses. The standing instruction can be scheduled based on the salary credit date. This automatic and timely setup ensures that individuals invest regularly without remembering or making manual contributions, helping them stay on track with their financial goals. An SIP is like an EMI for your Investments, which aims to pay you back with growth.

With starting amounts as low as Rs 500, SIP is affordable and accessible to everyone. By using rupee cost averaging, salary linked SIPs help reduce the impact of market ups and downs, allowing individuals to buy more units when prices are low. Gradually, the magic of compounding grows not only the initial investment but also the returns on it. Professionally managed by fund managers, these plans are built for long-term growth, and their linkage with salary day makes investing simple.