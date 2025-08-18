Menu
Newborn dies, 2 injured after falling from ICU bed in Assam's biggest govt hospital

Hospital authorities called it an accident and blamed the nurses and doctors on duty at the neo-natal ICU.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 15:37 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 15:37 IST
India NewsAssamnewborn

