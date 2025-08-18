<p>Guwahati: A newborn girl died and two other babies were injured after allegedly falling off their bed in the neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Monday morning at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Assam's biggest government-run hospital. </p><p>The matter came to light after parents of a newborn went to the ICU at around 5.30am to feed their baby. "My child was born on August 15 but was shifted by doctors to NICU due to some complications. Today, when we went to the unit, we were told that an accident took place and she died," parents of the deceased baby told television channels. </p>.Child born from 30-year-old frozen embryo in US becomes world's 'oldest baby'.<p>Hospital authorities called it an accident and blamed the nurses and doctors on duty at the neo-natal ICU. </p><p>Principal of the GMCH, Achyut Baishya said that they have ordered an inquiry into the incident and CCTV footages are being examined on how the children fell down. </p><p>As the matter invited sharp reactions, Assam government ordered for a three-member inquiry committee to probe into the incident and suggest steps against those responsible. The committee was set up following Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma's instruction, an offical statement issued on Monday evening said.</p>