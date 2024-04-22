Should you invest in gold now?

ETFs offered by mutual fund houses are ideal low-cost vehicles for investing in gold. Typically, the expense ratio varies from 0.3-0.8%. Investing in gold ETFs requires a demat account. Units are traded in the BSE and NSE and are available with ample liquidity, so buying and selling tends to be smooth. Fund houses invest in the gold of highest purity. Since investors do not have to handle physical gold, there are no concerns about safe storage. Also, one can invest in small amounts. For those without a demat account, there are fund of funds offered by AMCs.