Three things to keep in mind while filing ITR

Third, do not forget to declare foreign stocks holding. Most individuals believe that they do not need to declare foreign stocks until they sell the same. This is not true. Foreign stocks acquired directly or through company restricted stock unit (RSU) need to be declared under the Schedule of foreign assets(FA) in ITR2/ITR3. It is relevant to note that any individual holding foreign assets irrespective of their income will need to file ITR2/ITR3. Schedule FA reporting is done on the accounting year of the foreign country, in Indian rupees. The assets need to be converted at the telegraphic transfer buying rate which is the exchange rate provided by State Bank of India.