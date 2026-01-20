Menu
PhonePe gets SEBI approval for IPO: Report

Walmart, Microsoft and Tiger Global are expected to offload part of their shareholding as part of the public offering, according to ​the sources.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 10:17 IST
Published 20 January 2026
