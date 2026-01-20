PhonePe gets SEBI approval for IPO: Report

<p>Indian payments firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=PhonePe">PhonePe</a> has received regulatory approval for stock market listing from the market regulator after confidentially filing for an initial public offering in September, two sources familiar with the matter told <em>Reuters</em> on Tuesday.</p><p>Walmart, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=microsoft">Microsoft</a> and Tiger Global are expected to offload part of their shareholding as part of the public offering, according to the sources.</p><p>The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to the media. PhonePe did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.</p>.PhonePe files for Rs 12,000 crore IPO in India.<p>PhonePe's IPO plan comes against the backdrop of buoyant Indian primary markets, with fundraising reaching a record high in 2025.</p><p>PhonePe, founded in 2015, is the top payments platform on the popular unified payments interface (UPI), with over 45 per cent market share by volume as of December 2025. </p><p>It processed 9.8 billion of the 21.6 billion transactions on UPI in August, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India.</p><p>It has more than 600 million registered users and offers payments solutions for nearly 50 million merchants.</p><p>In a regulatory filing ahead of the IPO, PhonePe disclosed that its losses narrowed in the year ended March 2025 to 17.2 billion rupees.</p><p>The company reported a loss of 19.96 billion rupees in the year ended March 2024.</p>