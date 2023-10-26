PLI should be expanded to support MSMEs, startups: PHDCCI president

We at the industry chamber appreciate the concerted efforts being taken by the government for ease of doing business and various associated reforms. However, despite these targeted initiatives, costs related to several aspects of business remain a big challenge. It includes the cost of compliance, cost of land, cost of logistics, cost of finance and cost of power. These need to be addressed. The current trajectory demands a strategic focus on Small and Medium Enterprises. Primarily, augmentation of their size and scale, coupled with expanded financial outreach, will be instrumental. Simultaneously, streamlining the ease of doing business at the factory level, along with bolstering local and global value chains, remains imperative. Decriminalising minor offences, perpetually reducing the compliance burden, besides nurturing the skill development, capacity building, and technological capabilities of MSMEs are integral to this pursuit.