Policy space exists for further rate cut: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra at MPC meeting

<p>Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-malhotra">Sanjay Malhotra </a>opined that there is room for a further rate cut and indicated it would be done at an opportune time to have a desirable impact, according to the minutes of the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting released on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The governor, along with five other members of the MPC, had voted for the status quo on the short-term benchmark lending rate at the meeting that concluded on October 1.</p>.<p>During the meeting, Malhotra said the benign outlook for headline and core inflation as a result of the downward revision of projections opens up policy space to further support growth.</p>.Softer dollar, RBI muscle to lend rupee mild support at open.<p>"...even though there is a policy space to further cut the policy rate, I feel this is not the opportune time for the same, as it will not have the desirable impact.</p>.<p>"Therefore, I vote to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.50 per cent. The intent of policy, nevertheless, is to continue to facilitate growth-enabling conditions," he said.</p>.<p>MPC member and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">RBI </a>Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said the growth-inflation mix has potentially opened some space for lowering the policy rates further.</p>.<p>The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled for December 3 to 5, 2025. </p>