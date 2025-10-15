Menu
business

Policy space exists for further rate cut: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra at MPC meeting

The governor, along with five other members of the MPC, had voted for the status quo on the short-term benchmark lending rate at the meeting that concluded on October 1.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 13:37 IST
Published 15 October 2025, 13:37 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBIReserve Bank of IndiaMonetary Policy CommitteeSanjay Malhotra

