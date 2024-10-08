Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Prasanth Kumar elected President of Advertising Agencies Association of India

Kumar said, 'I am deeply honoured by the trust AAAI members have placed in me for another term as President of this distinguished institution'.
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 02:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 02:53 IST
Business Newsadvertising

Follow us on :

Follow Us