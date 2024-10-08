Prasanth Kumar elected President of Advertising Agencies Association of India

<p>Bengaluru: Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia of GroupM Media (India) was re-elected as the President of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2024-25 at its Annual General Body Meeting held in Mumbai, the Association announced on Monday. Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East and North Asia (Japan and South Korea) was elected Vice-President of the Association.</p>.<p>Kumar said, “I am deeply honoured by the trust AAAI members have placed in me for another term as President of this distinguished institution. Our goal is to provide steadfast support to the entire ecosystem, helping the industry navigate challenges and seize new opportunities.”</p>.<p>“Being appointed Vice President of AAAI for the third time is both an honour and a testament to the trust the industry places in me," Barua said.</p>